UPDATE 1-Kenya central bank holds main lending rate at 9.0 pct

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 9.0 percent on Tuesday, saying there was need to monitor the impact of a new tax on petroleum products.

All 11 analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the bank to hold the rate.

The government imposed a new 8 percent value added tax on all petroleum products this month to cover a gaping fiscal deficit, driving up prices of goods and services which could have an impact on inflation, policymakers said.

“There was need to monitor the second-round inflationary effects arising from the VAT on petroleum products, and any perverse response to its (MPC’s) previous decisions,” the committee said in a statement.

Policymakers embarked on an easing cycle in March, saying the economic growth was lagging its true potential. They have since cut the benchmark rate twice to 9.0 percent.