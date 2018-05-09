Kenya's Safaricom expects EBIT to jump 7-12 pct in FY19

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom said on Wednesday that it expects its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to rise by 7-12 percent in its financial year to next March.

Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing the company had exceeded its EBIT guidance for its year to the end of March 2018, posting an EBIT of 79.3 billion shillings ($789.45 million), higher than the initial guidance of 71-75 billion shillings. ($1 = 100.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)