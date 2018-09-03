Kenya's Safaricom faces 449 mln shillings fine by telecoms regulator

NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom faces a fine of 0.2 percent of its gross revenue for the last financial year, equivalent to 449 million shillings ($4.47 million), official documents seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The regulator, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), said it had decided to impose the fine on the company, part owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s, for failing to connect smaller firms.

Safaricom rejects the accusation. It has secured a temporary suspension of the fine pending a hearing before an industry tribunal, the documents showed.