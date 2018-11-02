Kenya's Safaricom first-half revenue jumps nearly 8 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom Plc posted a rise of 7.7 percent in revenue for the first half ended September, driven by growth in its mobile financial services and data, the firm said on Friday.

The telecom operator, part-owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, said its earnings before interest and taxation jumped 18.7 percent, resulting in a 22-percent increase in its earnings per share. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)