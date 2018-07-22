Kenya's Safaricom hit by voice and data outage

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - Safaricom has suffered a voice and data outage affecting critical transmission equipment because of a damaged fibre link, Kenya’s biggest telecoms company said on Sunday.

“This has resulted in loss of voice and SMS services in coast and lower eastern regions, as well as general data unavailability across the network, affecting services operated through the internet,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working to restore the services as soon as possible.”