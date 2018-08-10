Kenya’s Safaricom wants to avoid price war after competitor Airtel cuts call rates

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom will not lower its call rates after competitor Airtel slashed its rates, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

“We are seeing a new price war coming... We are not going to move our prices,” Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore told reporters.

On Thursday, the Kenyan unit of Bharti Airtel cut its call rates to all other networks to 2 shillings ($0.02) a minute. Safaricom charges 4 shillings a minute. ($1 = 100.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Susan Fenton)