FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya’s Safaricom wants to avoid price war after competitor Airtel cuts call rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom will not lower its call rates after competitor Airtel slashed its rates, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

“We are seeing a new price war coming... We are not going to move our prices,” Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore told reporters.

On Thursday, the Kenyan unit of Bharti Airtel cut its call rates to all other networks to 2 shillings ($0.02) a minute. Safaricom charges 4 shillings a minute. ($1 = 100.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.