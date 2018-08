NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom, Bob Collymore, resumed work on Monday after a nine-month absence for medical treatment, he said.

The company said Collymore was meeting with lawmakers as one of his first official duties after the prolonged leave where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)