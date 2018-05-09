UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom expects EBIT to jump 7-12 pct in FY19

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom said on Wednesday that it expects its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to rise by 7-12 percent in its next financial year.

Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing the company had exceeded its EBIT guidance for its year to the end of March 2018, posting an EBIT of 79.3 billion shillings ($789.45 million), higher than the initial guidance of 71-75 billion shillings.

He attributed the growth at the company, which is 35 percent owned by South African group Vodacom, to robust expansion in its mobile financial services and data.

“We added 1.4 million more customers in the course of the year,” Kamath said, adding total subcribers stood at 29.6 million, about 70 percent of Kenya’s total mobile phone subscribers.

The company would raise its dividend per share by 13 percent to 1.10 shillings, the CFO said. ($1 = 100.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick)