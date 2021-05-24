UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom, partners aim to start Ethiopia operations in 2022

(Adds consortium statement)

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next year, it said on Monday, after winning a licence on Saturday.

The consortium, which also includes South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, won the licence with a bid of $850 million, government officials in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.

“The partners ... will establish a new operating company in Ethiopia which aims to start providing telecommunication services from 2022,” they said in a joint statement.

Other partners in the consortium are British development finance agency CDC Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Safaricom’s shares rose almost 7% to 42.20 Kenyan shillings ($0.3911) at one point, though one trader had cautioned that the rally could be short-lived.

“This was baked into the price. I think it is a bit of a sugar rush, to last a day or two, and then we move back,” the Nairobi-based trader said.