UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom waives fees for small M-Pesa transfers amid virus outbreak

NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom said on Monday it will waive transaction costs on mobile money transfers under 1,000 shillings ($10) after the government said cashless payments can curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta encouraged people to use the service because it would cut down on the handling of cash. Kenya has three cases of the virus so far.

Safaricom’s M-Pesa mobile money platform is widely used, with more than 20 million subscribers in a population of 47 million.

The Central Bank of Kenya has also approved an increase of the daily transaction limit to 300,000 shillings per person from the current 140,000 shillings, Safaricom said in a statement.

User will be able to hold more money in their wallets under the new changes, the company added. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri;)