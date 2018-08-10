UPDATE 1-Kenya’s Safaricom wants to avoid price war after Airtel cuts rates

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, does not plan to lower its call rates after competitor Airtel slashed its rates as it wants to avoid a price war, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

“We are seeing a new price war coming... We are not going to move our prices,” Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore told reporters.

On Thursday the Kenyan unit of Bharti Airtel cut its call rates to all other networks to 2 shillings ($0.02) a minute. Safaricom charges 4 shillings a minute.

Collymore said history was repeating itself.

Airtel’s Kenyan unit was revisiting a path it first trod in August 2010, when it slashed its call rates by 50 percent to 3 shillings per minute, forcing Safaricom to introduce new tariffs as low as 2 shillings per minute.

When Airtel further cut its tariff to 1 shilling a minute in January 2011, Safaricom refrained from any response, keeping its prices constant.

That decision allowed Safaricom to invest in its network and maintain its commanding lead, Collymore said. Safaricom has 30 million subscribers or 67 percent of the market, while Airtel has 19.7 percent. ($1 = 100.3000 Kenyan shillings)