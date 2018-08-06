UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom's CEO Collymore resumes work after treatment

(Adds background)

NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom, Bob Collymore, resumed work on Monday after a nine-month absence for medical treatment, he said.

The company said Collymore was meeting with lawmakers as one of his first official duties after the prolonged leave where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The firm, which is 35 percent-owned by South African group Vodacom, was jointly managed by Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath and Joe Ogutu, director of strategy and innovation, during Collymore’s leave.

Its shares have risen 11 percent to 28.00 shillings ($0.2792) in the past nine months, Reuters data showed.