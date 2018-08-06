FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 6, 2018 / 8:17 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom's CEO Collymore resumes work after treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom, Bob Collymore, resumed work on Monday after a nine-month absence for medical treatment, he said.

The company said Collymore was meeting with lawmakers as one of his first official duties after the prolonged leave where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The firm, which is 35 percent-owned by South African group Vodacom, was jointly managed by Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath and Joe Ogutu, director of strategy and innovation, during Collymore’s leave.

Its shares have risen 11 percent to 28.00 shillings ($0.2792) in the past nine months, Reuters data showed.

$1 = 100.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.