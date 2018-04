NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ SBM Holdings said on Tuesday it aimed to inject $60 million in capital to Kenya’s Chase Bank in a month’s time.

SBM Holdings Chairman Kee Chong Li Kwong Wing told a news conference the bank had already injected another $26 million into Chase Bank, after signing an agreement on Monday to take over some of its assets. (Reporting by John Ndiso; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)