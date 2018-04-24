FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 24, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Mauritius' SBM Holdings aims to put $60 mln into Kenya's Chase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ SBM Holdings said on Tuesday it aimed to inject $60 million in capital to Kenya’s Chase Bank in a month’s time.

SBM Holdings Chairman Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing told a news conference the bank had already injected $26 million into Chase Bank, after signing an agreement on Monday to take over some of its assets.

The Central Bank of Kenya has been seeking a strategic investor for Chase, which had been under receivership since April 2016 after failing to meet its financial obligations.

The central bank said last week that it and state-run Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation had signed an agreement with SBM Bank (Kenya) Limited for SBM to take over certain assets and deposits of Chase Bank, as first agreed in January.

The agreement is subject to approval from regulators in Mauritius and Kenya, Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing said. (Reporting by John Ndiso; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.