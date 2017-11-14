FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart Kenya's pretax profit falls 38 pct in first nine months
November 14, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

StanChart Kenya's pretax profit falls 38 pct in first nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Kenya’s pretax profit dropped 38 percent to 6.87 billion shillings ($66.31 million) in the first nine months of this year, it said on Tuesday.

The lender blamed the drop on a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in September last year, and an economic slowdown after the Supreme Court nullified an Aug. 8 presidential election and ordered a re-run, for the drop in earnings. ($1 = 103.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
