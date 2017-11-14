UPDATE 1-StanChart Kenya's nine-month pretax profit slides by 38 pct

(Adds CEO comment, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Kenya’s pretax profit dropped by 38 percent to 6.87 billion shillings ($66.3 million) in the first nine months of this year, it said on Tuesday.

The lender blamed the fall on a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in September last year and an economic slowdown after the Supreme Court nullified an Aug. 8 presidential election and ordered a re-run.

“We have further seen an increase in our non-performing loan book,” CEO Lamin Manjang said in a statement.

The rate cap, which limited commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate and set a minimum deposit rate of 70 percent of the benchmark, has squeezed margins across the industry.

Standard Chartered Kenya said its net interest income declined by 8 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 103.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)