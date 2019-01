NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A British man and an American man were among 15 people killed in a militant attack in the Kenya capital, a mortuary worker told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bodies were identified based on identification documents on them when they arrived at Chiromo mortuary, said the attendant. Eleven others were Kenyan and two did not have identification papers, he said. (Reporting by John Ndiso; Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by James Dalgleish)