Six bodies removed from buildings near Nairobi hotel attack -witnesses

NAIROBI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Medics have removed four dead bodies from buildings near a hotel that was attacked on Tuesday, witnesses told Reuters, bringing the toll to at least seven.

One of the witnesses said he saw the bodies of four people in body bags in an apartment at ICEA building before they were removed by ambulance. A medic said two more body bags were removed from another location nearby. One person died earlier at a hospital. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed and Baz Ratner; writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alexandra Zavis)