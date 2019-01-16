Gunfire, blasts heard as survivors of attack in Kenya flee -first responder

NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Renewed gunfire and blasts were heard early on Wednesday morning as authorities evacuated around 50 survivors of a militant attack on an upscale hotel and business complex in the Kenya capital of Nairobi, a first responder said.

Those saved included a pregnant woman, the first responder said, and the daughter of a former lawmaker. Ex-MP Boni Khalwale tweeted that she had been saved more than 12 hours after Somali Islamists began their attack. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Chris Reese)