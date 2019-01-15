Germany's SAP says all staff safe after Nairobi attack

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German business software group SAP said all staff working at its office in Nairobi had been brought to safety after an attack by gunmen on a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital.

“We have confirmation that all our staff have been accounted for,” a company spokeswoman said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

“The SWAT team on the ground were very efficient and extracted all the employees that were in the building at the time to safety,” she added. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Tassilo Hummel)