NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Multiple wounded victims of a militant attack are still trapped inside an upscale Kenya hotel complex nearly eleven hours after the attack began, an emergency responder told Reuters.

Many of the victims were pleading for first aid, said the responder, who was in touch with some of them. The responder spoke three hours after Kenya’s interior minister said the buildings had been secured. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld)