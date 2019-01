NAIROBI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Kenya Red Cross said on Thursday that all people missing after an attack on a Nairobi hotel complex had now been accounted for.

“All the 94 tracing cases have been closed positively as of today 1230hrs,” it said in a statement.

Tuesday’s attack by Somali militants killed 21 people at the 14 Riverside Drive hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Gareth Jones)