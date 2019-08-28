Kenya anti-graft body EACC suspends planned merger of Telkom Kenya, Airtel Kenya - spokesman

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s anti-graft Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has suspended a planned merger of Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya pending a probe into misappropriation of funds at Telkom, an EACC spokesman said.

“They are conducting investigations into allegations of misappropriation of public funds in the process of privatisation, recapitalisation and restructuring of balance sheets of Telkom Kenya limited,” spokesman Yassin Amaro said, referring to the EACC itself. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)