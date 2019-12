NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s competition authority has approved the planned merger between Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya, the regulator said on Friday.

The authority said in a legal notice that the merged entity was disallowed from entering any sale agreement in the next five years, and must honour any existing contracts with government bodies.

Airtel is a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by George Obulutsa)