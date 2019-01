NAIROBI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s earnings from tourism jumped by almost a third in 2018 from the previous year to 157.4 billion shillings ($1.55 billion), after the number of visitors rose by 37 percent, the tourism ministry said on Monday. ($1 = 101.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Toby Chopra)