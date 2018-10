NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s tourism minister forecast that the country is likely to earn 15 percent more this year from its tourism sector as visitor numbers jump 17 to 18 percent.

The East African nation, which relies on tourism as a key source of hard currency and jobs, had 1.47 million tourists last year and earned 120 billion shillings ($1.19 billion) from the sector. ($1 = 100.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Maggie Fick and John Stonestreet)