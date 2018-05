NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - A senior Kenyan treasury official said on Thursday that the treasury wants to regulate “predatory lending”, the day after a draft bill was published on financial markets.

“We have a lot of predatory lending out here, which we want to regulate,” Geoffrey Mwau, director general of budget, fiscal and economic affairs at the treasury, told reporters. (Reporting by George Obulutsa Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Larry King)