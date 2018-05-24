Kenya's central bank sells dollars to the market after shilling weakens-traders

By John Ndiso NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday due to end of month demand prompting the central bank to pump dollars into the market, traders said. At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.00/20 per dollar, compared with 100.80/90 at Thursday's close. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting By John Ndiso; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Maggie Fick)