May 24, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya's central bank sells dollars to the market after shilling weakens-traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By John Ndiso
    NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on Thursday due to end of month
demand prompting the central bank to pump dollars into the
market, traders said. 
    At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.00/20 per dollar, compared with 100.80/90 at Thursday's
close.  
 (Reporting By John Ndiso; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by
Maggie Fick)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
