Kenya Airways says H1 pretax loss at 8.56 bln shillings vs 3.99 bln shillings last year

NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways posted a pretax loss of 8.56 billion Kenyan shillings ($82.95 million) in first half of 2019, compared with a loss of 3.99 billion shillings in the same period in 2018, it said on Tuesday.

Kenya’s parliament voted in July to renationalise the loss-making airline, which is labouring under a mountain of debt and has had three changes of chief executive in the past five years as it struggles to compete with regional rivals. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Katharine Houreld)