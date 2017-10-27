FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AGCO still eyeing purchase of Brazil's Kepler Weber -executive
October 27, 2017 / 4:22 PM / in 2 hours

AGCO still eyeing purchase of Brazil's Kepler Weber -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based AGCO Corp, an agricultural equipment maker, is still evaluating whether to carry out a proposed delisting of Brazilian silo maker Kepler Weber SA more than nine months after revealing plans to launch a tender offer for outstanding shares, a senior executive said on Friday.

In a telephone interview, Greg Peterson, AGCO’s head of investor relations, said the company has maintained its agreement to acquire the stakes of Kepler Weber’s two largest shareholders, which was announced in February.

Reporting by Ana Mano

