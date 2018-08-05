Singapore's Keppel Corp to set up Australian property fund with Vicinity Centres

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shipbuilder Keppel Corp Ltd said on Monday a unit of its asset management arm had entered a memorandum of understanding with Australia’s Vicinity Centres to establish a private fund.

The companies intend to invest in an initial A$1 billion ($739.40 million) portfolio of Australian retail properties currently owned by Vicinity, Keppel said in a statement, adding that the parties intend to manage the fund through a joint venture. ($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)