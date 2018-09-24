FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Publishing
September 24, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore's Keppel reviewing stake in teleco M1 Ltd

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Monday that along with media group Singapore Press it was considering a transaction related to its holdings in communication provider M1 Ltd.

Keppel also said in an announcement that it was considering a transaction regarding its stake in Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation.

M1’s largest shareholders, which also include Malaysia’s Axiata Group, had considered but eventually called off a strategic review of their holdings in the telecommunication provider last year, saying parties interested in buying those stakes did not meet certain criteria.

Singapore Press said in a separate statement that it had been approached by Keppel over its indirect stake in M1.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.