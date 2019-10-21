Temasek set to take control of Singapore's Keppel Corp - sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is set to take a majority stake in Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Temasek already has a stake of just over 21% in Keppel as of March, according to Refinitiv data.

Temasek declined to comment. Keppel did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shares in Keppel were halted for trading earlier on Monday. (Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)