October 21, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Temasek makes $3 bln bid to take control of Singapore's Keppel Corp

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is offering to take control of conglomerate Keppel Corp in a deal valued at around S$4.1 billion ($3.01 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Temasek already has a stake of just over 21% in Keppel as of March, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters reported the news ahead of the announcement.

A subsidiary of Temasek will offer S$7.35 in cash for each Keppel share, a premium of nearly 26% over the last traded price of S$5.84, Keppel said in a statement.

Keppel’s businesses range from rig-building to property development. Shares in Keppel were halted for trading earlier on Monday. ($1 = 1.3624 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

