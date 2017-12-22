FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 22, 2017 / 10:44 PM / a day ago

Keppel unit to pay $422 mln to resolve Petrobras bribery probes -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd’s offshore rig building business will pay over $422 million to resolve charges that it bribed Brazilian officials, including ones working at state-owned oil company Petrobras, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd agreed to pay the combined penalty to resolve investigations by authorities in the United States, Brazil and its home country of Singapore, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.