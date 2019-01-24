Financials
January 24, 2019 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore's Keppel swings to profit in Q4

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter versus a loss in the year-earlier period.

The company said net profit came in at S$135 million for the quarter ended December, compared with a net loss of S$492 million in the year-earlier period, when it accounted for a fine its rig-building unit agreed to pay to resolve a probe into charges it bribed Brazilian officials.

The latest quarter’s result was 6 percent higher than the profit of S$127 million it would have reported a year earlier, excluding the fine and related costs.

It reported an annual profit of S$944 million. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below