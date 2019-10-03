IN BRIEF: ‘Jailed’ author Kerik wins take-down order of two blog posts, no damages

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik was denied damages and an injunction on his counterclaims against a woman who alleged that she helped him research, write and edit his 2015 memoir, “From Jailer to Jailed: My Journey from Correction and Police Commissioner to Inmate #84888-054.”

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan entered final judgment on Wednesday in the case, which Dara DAddio filed in 2015 to obtain a half-interest in the copyright and a share of the royalties. Kerik countersued for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that DAddio was harassing him on social media.

