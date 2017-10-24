FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hit brand Gucci helps Kering beat forecasts for Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2017 / 3:48 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Hit brand Gucci helps Kering beat forecasts for Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said comparable sales rose 28.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts as revenue soared at its star brand Gucci. Kering and peers in the luxury goods sector have benefited from a revival in Chinese demand for their jewels, high-end clothes and other products in recent quarters, while a creative overhaul at Gucci over the past two years has proved a hit.

Sales between July and September reached 3.9 billion euros ($4.59 billion) across the group, Kering said, up 23.2 percent on a non-organic basis.

Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had forecast revenue of 3.7 billion euros in the period. ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.