Hit brand Gucci helps Kering beat forecasts for Q3 sales

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said comparable sales rose 28.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts as revenue soared at its star brand Gucci. Kering and peers in the luxury goods sector have benefited from a revival in Chinese demand for their jewels, high-end clothes and other products in recent quarters, while a creative overhaul at Gucci over the past two years has proved a hit.

Sales between July and September reached 3.9 billion euros ($4.59 billion) across the group, Kering said, up 23.2 percent on a non-organic basis.

Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had forecast revenue of 3.7 billion euros in the period. ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Bate Felix)