FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
April 25, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kering shares hit record high after luxury group's strong Q1 figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Kering shares rose to record highs on Wednesday after booming first quarter sales growth at the French luxury company, as red-hot demand for its Gucci clothing and handbags was joined by other labels such as Balenciaga.

Kering shares were up 5.7 percent at around 464 euros in early session trading, touching new record highs.

“Shorter term, we expect further operating leverage and the group should see solid Q2 growth, benefitting from the easiest comparison of the year; longer term, we believe Kering has a portfolio of brands that offer growth potential far above the sector average,” wrote Barclays analysts in a note.

Kering’s revenue rise confirmed a rosy outlook for the start of the year for the luxury sector, after Louis Vuitton owner LVMH also posted a surge in sales in the first quarter, fuelled by undiminised demand from Chinese consumers. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.