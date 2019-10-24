Sales growth slows at Gucci-owner Kering

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sales growth at Gucci-owner Kering slowed slightly in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as the luxury group offset some of the hit from turmoil in Hong Kong with strong spending by shoppers in other Asian markets.

Kering said revenues rose 14.2% in the July to September period to 3.88 billion euros ($4.30 billion).

That marked a 11.6% increase on a comparable basis, roughly in line with analyst forecasts for a slowdown from the 13.2% growth notched up a quarter earlier. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by GV De Clercq)