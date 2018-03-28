FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Stella McCartney to buy back control of brand from Kering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Kering and fashion label Stella McCartney are ending their 17 year partnership, as the British designer behind the brand buys back the 50 percent owned by the French luxury goods group, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

They did not disclose financial terms for the deal.

McCartney, known for her understated designs and commitment not to use fur or leather, had an option until March 31 to decide to buy back half of her label under the terms of the partnership.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

