Swiss launch probe after Italy seeks help in Kering tax case

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss attorney general’s office (OAG) has opened its own criminal probe in a tax case involving luxury goods maker Kering’s Gucci unit after fielding a request for help from Italian authorities, the agency said on Wednesday.

“The OAG confirms it has received and executed a request for mutual legal assistance from the public prosecutor’s office at the court of Milan,” it said in an email. “The OAG has also opened its own criminal proceedings on suspicion of, among other things, money laundering and document forgery. The criminal case is being conducted against unknown persons.”

Last week, Kering said it has complied with its tax obligations in Switzerland, responding to reports alleging that the company used a Swiss-based scheme to evade taxes. ‍​ (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)