Brazil's JBS says Pilgrim's Pride to buy Kerry Meats and Meals in UK

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS S.A said on Thursday its Pilgrims Pride Corp poultry unit reached a deal with Irish food firm Kerry Group Plc to buy its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business.

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, said in a filing the deal’s enterprise value was 680 million pounds. The Kerry Group, announcing the deal earlier, put its value at 819 million euros ($975 million).