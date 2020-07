July 10 (Reuters) - Finland’s top retailer Kesko on Friday raised its 2020 outlook, saying sales had been better than expected in its building and technical trade as well as in groceries despite the new coronavirus pandemic.

Kesko said it now estimates its comparable operating profit from continuing operations at 430 million to 510 million euros versus an earlier estimate of 400-450 million. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)