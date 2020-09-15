Kessler Topaz taps ex-prosecutor with securities, cyber chops

Class action plaintiffs firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check has added former assistant U.S. attorney Jamie McCall as a partner to its securities litigation practice in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the firm announced on Tuesday.

McCall served as a federal prosecutor for 12 years in Miami and Wilmington, Delaware, most recently as section chief for national security and cybercrime for the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office. At Kessler Topaz he’ll be based outside Philadelphia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hsuhTW