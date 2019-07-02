Keurig must face lawsuit over recyclable pod claims - ruling

Keurig Green Mountain must face a proposed class action accusing it of falsely labeling its coffee pods as recyclable despite being too small for handling by municipal recycling facilities, a federal judge in California ruled on Friday.

Keurig had argued its labels were not misleading because they told consumers to “check locally” about whether the K-Cups were recyclable, but U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland rejected that defense. Consumers had alleged the pods were not recyclable at any municipal facility in the country, and thus the “check locally” disclaimer did not make the recyclable claims truthful, Gilliam said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/300Qb8r