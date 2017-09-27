FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KeyBank customers must arbitrate overdraft dispute - 11th Circuit
September 27, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 22 days

KeyBank customers must arbitrate overdraft dispute - 11th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin Ohio-based KeyBank can force a lawsuit accusing it of charging unfair overdraft fees into arbitration, a federal appeals court ruled, blocking customers from suing the bank in court as a class.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2015 ruling from U.S. District Judge James King in Miami that held an arbitration agreement KeyBank had with its customers was unconscionable, or one-sided, and could not be enforced.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xGow1f

