SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacking firm Marfrig Global foods said that five companies have qualified to participate in second phase of the bidding for Keystone Foods LLC, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Marfrig said the potential bidders will now gain access to the dataroom and visit Keystone plants in the United States and Asia. Binding proposals expected during the month of June, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)