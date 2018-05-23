UPDATE 1-Brazil's Marfrig names five potential bidders for Keystone, shares rise

(Updates with share reaction, names of potential bidders)

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacking company Marfrig Global Foods SA said five companies have qualified to participate in a second phase of bidding for Keystone Foods LLC, lifting its shares 10 percent.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Marfrig said the potential bidders will gain access to the dataroom and visit Keystone plants in the United States and Asia. Binding proposals are expected next month, the filing said.

Marfrig shares were up around 10 percent at 8.70 reais, the highest level in about five years.

Tyson Foods Inc, Cargill Inc and Fosun International Ltd are among companies interested in Keystone, one person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters this month. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Susan Thomas)