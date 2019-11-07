Keystone oil pipeline expected to be partially restarted early next week - sources

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp estimates the Keystone oil pipeline can be partially restarted between Sunday and Tuesday, pending regulatory approval, after a more than 9,000-barrel leak in rural North Dakota, shippers said on Thursday.

The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone system is an important artery for Canadian heavy crude, imported by U.S. refiners, particularly in the Midwest.

TC Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)